Quesnel RCMP concerned for wellbeing of missing woman
Carmelita Louise Abraham (Photo provided by RCMP)
Quesnel RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person.
33-year old Carmelita Louise Abraham hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, December 28th.
Police say she was last seen when she was provided with a ride to Quesnel from Williams Lake.
Abraham is described as an indigenous female, who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 161 pounds.
She has brown eyes, brown hair and a slender build.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP.