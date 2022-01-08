Quesnel RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person.

33-year old Carmelita Louise Abraham hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, December 28th.

Police say she was last seen when she was provided with a ride to Quesnel from Williams Lake.

Abraham is described as an indigenous female, who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 161 pounds.

She has brown eyes, brown hair and a slender build.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP.