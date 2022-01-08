A man arrested following a New Year’s Eve standoff with police in Williams Lake is out on bail.

30-year old Mitchell Nicholas Jeff had a bail hearing on Thursday (Jan 6), and his next court appearance is scheduled for February 9th.

Jeff is charged with one count each of uttering threats and resisting arrest, although RCMP have indicated that more charges could be laid.

RCMP responded to a firearms complaint in the 900 block of Western Avenue back on December 31st.

Officers surrounded a house and contained the area.

RCMP say the Emergency Response Team was brought in, and they were able to safely arrest two people after a period of about six hours.