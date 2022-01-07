It was backbreaking shovelling all that snow that blanketed the Cariboo yesterday and overnight, but was it a record-breaker.

We asked Meteorologist for Environment Canada Doug Lundquist

“When I look back at the records for the highest amounts that happened in any particular day, it’s among the top. When I look at, for example, January I see very few days when we’ve had over 20 centimetres of snow. Yesterday we had 26 and it isn’t the record by means. Today, January 7th, we had 43 centimetres in 1962.”

Lundquist added that Williams Lake is one of the few stations in BC that still report snowfall.

“We are kinda converting now to where we talk about snow depth because automatic sensors can do that. When I look at Quesnel for yesterday the snow depth changed from 36 to 42 which is only about 6 centimetres. So it seems that they didn’t get nearly as much in the Northern Cariboo as in the South Cariboo.”

Lundquist added a bit more snow is expected today and tomorrow as the next push of warm air comes into the region.

Monday’s high is expected to be plus 1 and plus 2, plus 3 on Tuesday