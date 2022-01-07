The Terrace River Kings, the top team in the Central Interior Hockey League with a record of 9 and 0, will not be coming to Quesnel and Williams Lake this weekend as planned.

Tyler Coleman, the President and GM of the Quesnel Kangaroos, says the team has come down with a number of positive cases of COVID.

“The plan was that they were going to come. They had three guys that had been in quarantine, and then last (Thursday) night or yesterday evening I guess they got 4 or 5 more cases, positive cases, that popped up and they were just like we can’t make it.”

Coleman says they didn’t want to risk anybody else potentially being positive and not knowing it, so the decision was made for everybody’s safety.

He says the game, that was scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been rescheduled for February 11th.

They were also going to play in Williams Lake on Saturday night, and that game will also have to be rescheduled, although we don’t have confirmation on a new date yet.

The Kitimat Ice Demons will still be in the Cariboo this weekend, in Quesnel on Saturday night at 7:30, and then in Williams Lake on Sunday afternoon at 1.