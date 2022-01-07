A date has now been set for releasing the preliminary geophysical results from the first phase of the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School.

The Chief and Council of the Williams Lake First Nation said it will take place Tuesday, January 25th.

This followed the announcement made back on December 7th of last year postponing the previously scheduled release of the results in order to give adequate time for neighboring First Nations communities to put in place the necessary health and wellness supports.

In a release, Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars said “We’re grateful that we are able to complete the first phase of our geophysical research and will be in a position to have greater clarity about the results of the ground-penetrating radar and other technical investigations. This has been an extremely challenging time for WLFN and other First Nations who were affected by the facility at St. Joseph’s.”

“We know that everyone is eager to receive these results,” adds Chief Sellars, “But we’re asking that everyone be patient and respectful of the process. Our key concern is the mental health and welfare of the survivors of St. Joseph’s and that of their families. We’re trying to conduct this process in as orderly a fashion as possible.”