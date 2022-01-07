(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

There are now 31,817 active cases of COVID-19 in BC.

Another milestone was reached today, as over one-million people in BC have now received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There were 3,223 new cases reported in the province today, with 194 of those were in Northern Health (850 active), and 408 in Interior Health (2,807 active).

324 individuals are in hospital, 90 of them are in intensive care.

92.1% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.3% have received a second, and 22.5% have received a third.

Three new deaths are also being reported, including one in the North.

The new/active cases include:

1,538 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 14,794

Total active cases: 14,794 662 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 9,594

Total active cases: 9,594 408 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 2,807

Total active cases: 2,807 194 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 850

Total active cases: 850 417 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 3,765

Total active cases: 3,765 four new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: seven

In the past 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,430.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: two

Northern Health: one

From Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 16.5% of cases. From Dec. 22 to Jan. 4, they accounted for 41.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 29 to Jan. 4) – Total 23,282

Not vaccinated: 3,286 (14.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 548 (2.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 19,448 (83.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 22 to Jan. 4) – Total 333

Not vaccinated: 125 (37.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 12 (3.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 196 (58.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 29 to Jan. 4)

Not vaccinated: 487.9

Partially vaccinated: 191.7

Fully vaccinated: 423.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 22 to Jan. 4)