With the continued snowfall warning in effect for the Cariboo Region, Drive BC has a couple of travel advisories in effect.

Due to limited visibility due to snow and blowing snow, travel is not recommended on Highway 20 from Bella Coola to Williams Lake, as well as Highway 97, 8 kilometers north of Wildwood to 25 kilometers south of 150 Mile House.

Environment Canada is expecting a significant snowfall to continue now until Friday with snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimeters, with locally higher amounts possible near the Cariboo Mountains.