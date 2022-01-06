A Williams Lake woman spent some of her time yesterday helping those in need.

Stephanie Huska explained how it all started.

“I was on my way home after picking my kids up at the swimming pool and we were on our way up Carson Avenue and there was a man walking down the street and he had no toque and no gloves on. We had just dropped off some things at the Salvation Army and I left some extras in my car on the off-chance that I had gotten a hold of the Cariboo Arts Council to donate them to the Giving Tree in Boitanio Park. Luckily we had a toque and some gloves so my ten-year-old son brought them to him, and the man was so grateful, my son got back in the car and said that filled my heart up.”

But the giving didn’t stop there.

“We decided to go and get some new items like toques, and gloves, scarves, and socks.” Huska said, “We actually did drive around for a little while trying to some other people that looked like that they might be in need, then decided that the tree in front of Red Shreds would be a good place to hang them up and we added some to the tree in Boitanio Park that is organized by the Cariboo Arts Council.”

Huska added that it’s so cold out there that she can’t imagine not having things to keep her warm and that she wanted to do what she could to help others out.

“To be able to do little things to brighten people’s day is the best way I can think of spending my time’ Huska said.