With snowfall accumulations expected to reach up to 25 centimeters today, Cariboo RCMP Detachments want motorists to be extra careful.

100 Mile House Staff Sargeant, Svend Nielsen said the best case scenario is to slow down and to have a safety kit in your vehicle should you get stranded.

“The road conditions are fairly treacherous right now, we’ve already had I think about 3 calls this morning which doesn’t seem like a lot but when you’re sitting in your vehicle and waiting for help to come it’s a long time, so slow down, take it easy and I’m sure everyone will get to where they are going.”

Nielsen added that it’s always good to know what the road conditions are like before you travel anywhere.

“Drive BC keeps things pretty up to date and a lot of the local services like the radio, and social media where you can see pretty quickly what the conditions are like, viewing highway cameras as well which is invaluable to try and judge not only your day but just to see what you’re going to do when it comes to traveling.”

And when it comes to snow removal equipment on our roads.

“You need to pay attention. If you’re coming up to a snowplow that you take a great deal of caution. There’s a good chance the driver cannot see you at all so the best-case scenario is for you to wait, be patient, and let them do their job.” Nielsen said, “If you’re able to pass them at all, I know they do not want you to pass them on the right side they want you to go on the left, but I would encourage people to stay put and let them do their job. It’s going to be much safer for you and for them.”

Environment Canada has a snowfall warning in effect for the Cariboo.

Snow at times heavy will begin later this morning and continue into the nighttime before tapering off to flurries Friday afternoon.