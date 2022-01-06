All three Cariboo communities saw an increase in the new number of COVID-19 cases.

Between December 19th and Christmas Day, the BC Centre for Disease Control says they were only 54 new cases overall, that number has now grown to 94, still down from the 111 from the previous week December 12th and the 18th.

Looking at the local health regions from December 26 to New Years Day, the Cariboo-Chilcotin Region, which includes Williams Lake, 46 new cases, up from 32.

There were 14 new cases in 100 Mile House, up from 7, and in Quesnel, they recorded the biggest increase, 34 new cases last week, doubling the 17 reported the week going into Christmas.