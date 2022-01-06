Ron Richert, the Director of Emergency Services with the City of Quesnel, says they met with water stewardship people from Prince George and Williams Lake.

“We did just some preliminary assessments, and then we’re going to be monitoring over the next few days and determining with the warm weather coming up, trying to figure out what’s going to happen with that warm weather pattern.”

Richert says they also hope to go up in a helicopter on Sunday.

“It’s always good to get a visual, and that was recommended by the specialists to get an aerial view. It gives you a better perspective as to how much ice we’re dealing with.”

Richert says right now they don’t really know how far the ice jams are upstream in each of the rivers.

He says the idea is that they are being proactive in taking a look at things at an early stage.

Richert says the water in the loop has come up over the past couple of days, validating their decision to close it.

Motorists have a detour over the BC Rail line.