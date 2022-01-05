BC is reporting 3,798 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province to 29,967 active cases.

473 of today’s new cases were in Interior Health, and 179 were in Northern Health.

Of the province’s active cases, 2,563 are in the Interior, and 750 are in the north.

317 people are in hospital, with 83 of them in intensive care.

Since yesterday’s update, no new deaths have been reported in the province.

2,427 people have died since the pandemic began.

The new/active cases include:

1,739 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 13,920

840 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 9,100

473 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 2,563

179 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 750

566 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 3,631

* one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada

* Total active cases: three

From Dec. 28 to Jan. 3, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 16.2% of cases, and from Dec. 21 to Jan. 3, they accounted for 51.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 28 to Jan. 3) – Total 22,600

Not vaccinated: 3,127 (13.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 542 (2.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 18,931 (83.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 21 to Jan. 3) – Total 173

Not vaccinated: 84 (48.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 5 (2.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 84 (48.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 28 to Jan. 3)

Not vaccinated: 465.8

Partially vaccinated: 148.1

Fully vaccinated: 412.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 21 to Jan. 3)