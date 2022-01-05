(With files by Brody Langager-MyPGNow)

Long term care facilities currently only allow one designated visitor per resident, but BC’s Seniors Advocate says that needs to change.

Isobel Mackenzie is calling on the province to ease the rules, adding that the new limits meant that three quarters of continuing care residents have no designated visitor.

She said the process to be designated is too difficult and long, and that she doesn’t understand why such a process is needed.