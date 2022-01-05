Once again the Cariboo finds itself bracing for another dumping of snow.

Earlier today (January 5) Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning in effect for Quesnel and Williams Lake of up to 20 centimetres expected by the time this system moves through the area.

Meteorologist Brain Proctor said the snow should start arriving late this evening

“A weather system will push across the Cariboo overnight tonight and into tomorrow. We’re looking at the snow to begin later this evening, 9 pm onwards, and the amounts will be somewhere around 5 centimetres overnight. The snow will continue into much of the day on Thursday with about 5 to 10 centimetres expected and will probably taper off overnight Thursday into Friday.”

Proctor added over the weekend the Cariboo will have periods of snow and daytime temperatures of minus 11 on Saturday, minus 4 on Sunday and minus 1 on Monday and Tuesday which is above seasonal temperatures at this time of year in the Cariboo.