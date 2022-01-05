Jordan Rohatynksi’s name will be on the ballot along with Ed Coleman’s in the upcoming by-election.

Rohatynski says he sees the key issue as the exceptional growth that is about to happen…

“I would say we are in the middle of a catalyst. If Osisko’s development goes through we are very likely to triple our population. We are expecting a crazy amount of incredible infrastructure coming our way. With a 10-billion dollar gold project it’s seeming like all eyes are going to be on the tiny town in the mountains.”

Rohatynski, a District Councillor for the past three years, recently resigned that position.

“Honestly my feelings were that after Mayor Fourchaulk had resigned, I felt that I had lost my mandate as a Councillor, and so it truly felt like time to step up and become a face the community that has less of a voting voice but more of a governance role, the person that can steer the ship and be able to ask the important questions.”

Rohatynski is originally from Alberta, but moved to Wells five years ago.

“My father was a prospector in Hixon in 1990, managed to find enough gold to make his and my mom’s wedding band. The Jack of Clubs in 2017 was looking for servers and cooks. My father sent me a link saying you should check this out, and I loved it so much I felt I never wanted to leave, especially when in 2018 the fires literally blocked the highway from me leaving, so it was kind of a sign that I needed to stay.”

The by-election will take place on Saturday, February 5th at the Wells Community Hall.

Advance voting will be held on January 26th at the Wells Municipal Hall.