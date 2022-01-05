The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a structure fire on Redstone Road, just off Plywood Hill, at around 12-15 a.m.

Fire Chief Ron Richert describes the scene.

“Upon arrival, we had a fully involved shed and the mobile home trailer was on fire. The shed was destroyed. The home, there is significant damage, but it’s mostly to the exterior. There is wall damage and it breached the outer wall, but the crews were able to knock it down quite quickly and saved the interior.’

A family of five was home at the time, and they were transported to GR Baker Hospital by BC Ambulance for treatment of smoke inhalation.

He says they faced a few challenges in fighting the fire.

“Obviously with the cold weather temperatures and freezing up, and just the accessibility to the residential trailer. It was quite a distance off the roadway.”

Richert says they responded with four pieces of apparatus and 21 fire fighters, and he says they were on scene until around 3:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.