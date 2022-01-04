RCMP Investigating Two Break And Enters At The Same Williams Lake Business
Williams Lake RCMP detachment-File photo (MyCaribooNow.com staff)
A Williams Lake business was broken into, not once, but twice over the New Years’ long weekend.
On Saturday morning just before 7 police responded to an alarm at Sandtronic Business Systems on Second avenue.
According to their Facebook page, 3 laptops and 2 headsets were taken.
Police responded to an alarm yesterday morning just after 4:30.
In this incident, once again according to the business’s Facebook page, a pair of monitors were taken.
Williams Lake RCMP says both incidents are still under investigation.