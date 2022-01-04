A Williams Lake business was broken into, not once, but twice over the New Years’ long weekend.

On Saturday morning just before 7 police responded to an alarm at Sandtronic Business Systems on Second avenue.

According to their Facebook page, 3 laptops and 2 headsets were taken.

Police responded to an alarm yesterday morning just after 4:30.

In this incident, once again according to the business’s Facebook page, a pair of monitors were taken.

Williams Lake RCMP says both incidents are still under investigation.