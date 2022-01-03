Thursday (January 6th) is expected to see as much as 20cm of snow across areas like Smithers, Williams Lake, Vanderhoof, Quesnel, and Prince George.

That’s according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Jonathan Bau, who said the cold weather we’ve been having won’t help.

“So what it looks like is that coming in early Thursday morning we’ll see a front come through the Central Interior that will bring in quite a bit of snow, especially with the colder temperatures that are still in place.”

“Preliminary numbers suggest perhaps 15-20cm of fluffy snow for the Thursday time period into maybe early Friday morning,” said Bau.

He noted that much of the province has been seeing lower than normal temperatures recently.