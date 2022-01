The first baby of 2022 in Williams Lake was born last (Sunday) night at 10:17 p.m. at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Rajwinder Kaur and Sanveer Singh welcomed a new baby boy into the world.

He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.

Interior Health’s first baby of 2022 was born at 2:11 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital on New Year’s Day.

We’re still waiting for the stork to arrive in both Quesnel and 100 Mile House.