Williams Lake RCMP say Mitchell Nicholas Jeff, a prolific offender, was arrested along with another male after a 6 hour stand-off with police.

RCMP were called to a firearms complaint in the 900 block of Western Avenue just after 7 o’clock on December 31st.

Officers surrounded a house and contained the area.

Police say they made contact with Jeff, but he and the other occupant of the residence refused to exit the house.

As a result, the RCMP Emergency Response Team was activated, and were able to safely arrest both men.

“The Emergency Response Team deals with situations where extreme danger/firearms are above the ability of detachments. Team members are highly trained and are specialized experts in weapons and a variety of tactics.”

A number of charges are now being recommended against Jeff.

Uttering threats.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Pointing a firearm.

Obstructing a police officer.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Possession of a firearm contrary to order.

Fail to comply with a Release Order.

Police say additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses.

Jeff is due back in court on January 4th.

RCMP say they don’t believe that that there was a risk to the general public.