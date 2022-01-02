Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the BC Assembly of First Nations. (Photo by BC 's Natural Resources Forum Flickr)

A panel discussing natural resources in BC is being held in Prince George on January 18th.

The 19th Annual BC Natural Resources Forum will be held until the 20th, but it will be a virtual experience this year.

“It brings together government, various industries and communities, including Indigenous communities to really talk about challenges and opportunities that exist multiple industries,” said Sarah Weber, President and CEO of C3 Alliance Corp.

“Our goal is to bring people together to explore innovative ways to strengthen the resource economy.”

The event will have speakers like Chief Dolleen Logan from the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation, Prince George- Valemount MLA Shirley Bond, City of Prince George Mayor Lyn Hall, and Regional Chief for the Assembly of First Nations Terry Teegee.

“There’s industry leaders from Forestry, and Energy, and Mining talking about low carbon innovation. And from what got us here isn’t going to get us there as we look forward to issues like climate change as well as challenges of reconciliation with Indigenous communities, and then also our supply chains,” said Weber.

Some of the panels include Pathways to Decarbonization, Attracting Sustainable Investment to British Columbia, a Resource Ministers’ Roundtable, and Canada’s Connection to the World: BC’s Transportation and Supply Chain.

Tickets for the event can be found on the BC Natural Resources Forum website.