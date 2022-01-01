While classes have been delayed for most elementary students until January 10th, there is a small group of students that will be returning to class on the 4th which is the original date.

Dan Lowndes, the new Superintendent with the Quesnel School District, explains which students fit into that category…

“We’ve followed the direction from the Ministry of Education on this, so those children of healthcare professionals, also the children of school district employees that don’t have childcare. But also students who require additional support needs, and we advise families to reach out to the school principal and have conversations specifically about those students with additional support needs.”

Lowndes says that would include students that access the district lunch program or breakfast program, or that require a higher level of educational support.

He says Principals are currently working with families to identify the students that need to attend school next week.

Lowndes says delaying the return to class for most students will give them more time to prepare for the possible impact of the Omicron variant on schools.

“It’s an administrative week to allow staff to ensure a safe return to school for January 10th for all students. But also to spend some time ensuring they are overplanned really for a continuity of learning plan moving forward, that should the Omicron variant impact staffing levels to such that there needs to be disruption in the community of Quesnel, that we’re ready for that.”

Lowndes says they essentially need to be ready for anything.

A similar message is coming from the Cariboo-Chilcotin School District.

The phased-in approach to a return to class is being implemented throughout the province.