The province is reporting 3,795 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the active total in BC to 20,811.
Of the active cases, 220 are currently in hospital, with 73 in intensive care.
129 of today’s (Friday) new cases were in the North, for an active total of 494 in the region.
92% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have now had their first dose of a vaccine, 89.2% have received their second, and 19.6% have received a third.
Three new deaths are also being reported today, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,432.
The new/active cases include:
- 1,944 new cases in Fraser Health
Total active cases: 9,050
- 965 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
Total active cases: 7,135
- 320 new cases in Interior Health
Total active cases: 1,792
- 129 new cases in Northern Health
Total active cases: 494
- 434 new cases in Island Health
Total active cases: 2,336
- three new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
Total active cases: four
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: one
- Vancouver Coastal Health: one
- Island Health: one
From Dec. 23-29, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 16% of cases and from Dec. 16-29 they accounted for 55% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Dec. 23-29) – Total 17,762
- Not vaccinated: 2,535 (14.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 305 (1.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 14,922 (84%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 16-29) – Total 180
- Not vaccinated: 96 (53.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 3 (1.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 81 (45%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 23-29)
- Not vaccinated: 401.9
- Partially vaccinated: 101.9
- Fully vaccinated: 325.8
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 16-29)
- Not vaccinated: 22.2
- Partially vaccinated: 2.2
- Fully vaccinated: 1.7