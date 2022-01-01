(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

The province is reporting 3,795 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the active total in BC to 20,811.

Of the active cases, 220 are currently in hospital, with 73 in intensive care.

129 of today’s (Friday) new cases were in the North, for an active total of 494 in the region.

92% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have now had their first dose of a vaccine, 89.2% have received their second, and 19.6% have received a third.

The new/active cases include:

1,944 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 9,050

Total active cases: 7,135

Total active cases: 1,792

Total active cases: 494

Total active cases: 2,336

Total active cases: four

In the last 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,423.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: one

Vancouver Coastal Health: one

Island Health: one

From Dec. 23-29, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 16% of cases and from Dec. 16-29 they accounted for 55% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 23-29) – Total 17,762

Not vaccinated: 2,535 (14.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 305 (1.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 14,922 (84%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 16-29) – Total 180

Not vaccinated: 96 (53.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 3 (1.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 81 (45%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 23-29)

Not vaccinated: 401.9

Partially vaccinated: 101.9

Fully vaccinated: 325.8

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 16-29)