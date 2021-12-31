There are two candidates for Mayor and six for the three available Councillor positions on Wells District Council.

Former Quesnel City Councillor Ed Coleman and former Wells District Councillor Jordan Rohatynski are both running for Mayor, while Jennifer Lewis, John Aitken, Josh Trotter-Wanner, Shannon McDonagh, Dorothea Funk, and Tyler Doerksen’s names will be on the ballot for Councillor.

Challenges to a candidate’s nomination must be received by 4 pm on January 4th.

A by-election was called after former Mayor Gabe Fourchaulk and three Councillors resigned.

Mandy Kilsby, the lone remaining Councillor, has been serving as Acting Mayor.

The by-election will take place on Saturday, February 5th at the Wells Community Hall.

Advance voting will take place on Wednesday, January 26th at the Wells Municipal Hall.