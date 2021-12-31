2021 will certainly be a year Cariboo residents will remember.

There was flooding in the spring and wildfires in the summer.

Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner said what she looks forward to not happening in 2022 is with all the snow the region has received so far, that there won’t be a really fast freshet and a lot of spring rain especially in areas that were affected by wildfires.

What Wagner and the CRD look forward to in the new year is more connectivity in the region

“I know there’s more and more work being done by Telus and some of the other service providers that people are going to be able to get access to the fiber optic and high-speed internet, not everybody, but it’s getting there. We’re getting more and more people hooked up which is really good.”

Looking back, Wagner says through all the disasters of 2021 it was nice to see 100 Mile House assist several residents of Merritt who were transferred to the South Cariboo because of flooding in November.