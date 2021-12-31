The Liberal MLA for Cariboo North feels the north has not been treated fairly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coralee Oakes says we have been living under a different set of guidelines than the rest of the province.

“My frustration has been for months now the north has had the circuit breaker and it has existed under a separate set of rules and yet some of the challenges we have, it’s been really difficult to get timely, accurate, transparent data on what’s happening individually in our communities.”

Oakes says these rules have been extremely difficult for many of the small businesses in the north.

“It’s also frustrating and challenging for so many of our small businesses. While there is new restrictions across the province today, a lot of these restrictions in the north we’ve been living under for months.”

Oakes says it’s never been more important for residents to support local businesses.

“We absolutely have to continue with that because I worry, obviously there are increased restrictions that have been put in place through public health, that is going to have a significant impact on small businesses and businesses in general that are already feeling the stress of the past year.”