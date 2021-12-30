Williams Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 57-year-old woman.

Police said Marie Millette who sometimes goes by the name Cecile, has dementia and was last seen wearing jeans, a grey hoodie, white slip-ons, and was heading towards Mackenzie Avenue from Borland Street.

Police said Millette is quite underdressed for the weather.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211.