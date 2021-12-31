Health Minister Adrian Dix and Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19.

BC continues to see a resurgence in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Health Officials announced 4,383 new cases late yesterday afternoon, which is another daily record.

That was up substantially from 2,944 on Wednesday.

There were 501 new cases in Interior Health and 122 in Northern Health.

There are now 17,357 active cases in BC.

Interior Health has 1,713 active cases and there are 422 in Northern Health.

Of BC’s active cases, 211 people are in hospital, with 66 in intensive care.

One more death was reported in Interior Health.

BC’s death toll is now up to 2,420 since the pandemic began.

There have been 2,825 cases of the Omicron variant confirmed in BC.