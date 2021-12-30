Challenging.

That’s how the MLA for Cariboo Chilcotin Lorne Doerksen sums up what the year 2021 has been.

“The flooding that we had in the Spring, the movement that continues on Dog Creek is a concern to so many that live there but particularly to those people that are living in houses that have been damaged by that ancient slide over the past years and last year when we saw that slide moving more. Frizzi Road, the challenges that have been down there with folks living the mobile home park, all those businesses along there that have had serious struggles.”

And then there are the wildfires that happened in the summer of 2021

“The people of the South Cariboo are amazing, what they went through this summer,” Doerksen said, “Evacuations throughout different areas of the South Cariboo, wildfires like Flat Lake fire burning 70-75 thousand hectares of our forest, the stress that happened out at Big Stick and Anaham where we had communities airlifted or many of the Elders airlifted, there’s no question those were massive challenges.”

Looking at the year 2021 personally, Doerksen said it certainly was a fascinating year to enter the field of politics.

“Learning how the systems work at the Legislature and learning how we can effectively help people navigate the medical systems or other systems.”