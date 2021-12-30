Despite the Omicron variant, there were actually fewer new COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo last week.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says there were only 54 new cases overall between December 19th and Christmas.

That compares to 111 new cases in the previous week between December 12th and the 18th.

Looking at the local health regions, the Cariboo-Chilcotin region, which includes Williams Lake, saw 32 new cases last week which was down from 89.

There were 5 new cases in 100 Mile House, which was a drop from 7.

Quesnel actually saw a slight increase in new infections last week, 17, compared to just 15.

Vaccination rates remain stable among those 12 and older, roughly 80 percent for a first dose and 75 percent for a second dose.

Third does, or booster shots, are sitting at around 17 percent for Quesnel and the Cariboo/Chilcotin and 19 percent for 100 Mile.

Also as of December 20th, the number of children between the age of 5 and 11 that have had a first shot is now up to 21 percent in Quesnel, 19 in the Cariboo/Chilcotin and 18 percent in 100 Mile House.