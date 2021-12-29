The province set a new record for peak electricity demand on BC Hydro’s system on Monday evening.

Hydro said between 5 pm and 6 pm on December 27th, demand for electricity hit an all-time high of 10-thousand 902 megawatts which is higher than the previous record of 10-thousand 577 megawatts set in 2020.

Hydro said they also observed an overall increase in electricity since Friday due to the extremely low temperatures in many parts of the province.

They said Monday’s hourly peak demand was 18 percent higher than Friday’s.

Simi Heer, BC Hydro spokesperson said in a release “BC Hydro has enough supply options in place to meet increasing electricity demand. However, if British Columbians want to help ease some of the demand on the system during peak times, we encourage shifting activities like doing laundry or running dishwashers to earlier in the day or later in the evening.”