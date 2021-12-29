A couple of record cold days were set over the holiday weekend in the Cariboo.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Brian Proctor goes over the numbers starting with 100 Mile House from Boxing Day.

“It was minus 29.2, the old record was minus 26.3 set in 2017. In the Quesnel area, they did set a low-min temperature record on December 27th, it was 38.9 and the old record was 38.6 which was set in 1996.”

For Williams Lake Proctor noted it was right around the average for this time of year.

Proctor said this cold air mass is pretty much locked in at this point and time and is not receding until we get to New Years Day, then even after News Year Day the cold air will settle back in.

Proctor added that this cold weather is a little earlier than the Cariboo usually sees as we normally get these significant Arctic outbreaks in January or early February as opposed to December.

According to Proctor, it’s setting up to be an El Nina kind of winter which is kinda cool and lots of snow.