The 2021-22 portion of the 100 Mile House Wranglers season has ended early.

The team announced today on their Facebook page that their home and home series against the Chase Heat has been canceled.

Wrangler President Greg Aiken explains

“With the temperatures and the road conditions, and we’re due for a major snowstorm tonight, we thought it was in the interest of safety for everybody involved that we would decide to postpone tonight’s game in 100 Mile House and tomorrow nights game in Chase.”

We asked Aiken when he thought the game would be rescheduled.

“It’s a little early yet to tell. We have a lot of games in January and maybe not enough dates at the arena

so we’re working on that right now to reschedule. Obviously, we’ll release that information as soon as we know for sure and that should be within a few days, it shouldn’t take us very long to figure that out.”

Aiken said anyone with tickets for this evening’s game will be valid for when they do reschedule the game which is probably going to be sometime in February.