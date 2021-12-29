Lance Wilcox, Fire Chief of the West Fraser Volunteer Fire Department, says they were called out to Kupferschmidt Road at around 9 o’clock yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

“We found a fully involved garage or shop in the back, and then it was starting to extend to the house a little bit, but the homeowner was there and they were trying to stop that. Unfortunately, the shop was pretty much lost completely, but the house only had minor damage on the outside to the siding.”

Wilcox says no one was hurt.

He says the official cause is still under investigation but they do have an idea of what may have started the fire.

“The homeowner said that he thought it was a heat lamp for his quail, is what he figured it was but that’s about the only information I got off it. He said he had a heat lamp out there for his quail and for this chickens.”

Wilcox says despite the bitter cold, they had a good response from members as 9 fire fighters from West Fraser were on scene along with mutual aid from Quesnel.

He says the cold did present some challenges.

“We had a couple things freeze up and it took a minute to get our pump to run because of the cold.”

Wilcox says they were on scene for about two hours.