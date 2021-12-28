The Government of BC gave a small update on the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting that there were 6,288 cases of the virus over a three day period, only 174 of which are in Northern Health, and 713 in Interior Health:

Dec. 24-25: 2,552 new cases

* Dec. 25-26: 2,023 new cases

* Dec. 26-27: 1,713 new cases

The new cases include:

* 3,181 new cases in Fraser Health

* 1,482 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* 713 new cases in Interior Health

* 174 new cases in Northern Health

* 737 new cases in Island Health

* one new case in person who resides outside of Canada

The Ministry of Health said it will return to full reports of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 29th.