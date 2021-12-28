BC reports over 6,000 COVID-19 cases in a three day period
COVID-19 testing swab (Photo by Pixabay)
The Government of BC gave a small update on the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting that there were 6,288 cases of the virus over a three day period, only 174 of which are in Northern Health, and 713 in Interior Health:
Dec. 24-25: 2,552 new cases
* Dec. 25-26: 2,023 new cases
* Dec. 26-27: 1,713 new cases
The new cases include:
* 3,181 new cases in Fraser Health
* 1,482 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
* 713 new cases in Interior Health
* 174 new cases in Northern Health
* 737 new cases in Island Health
* one new case in person who resides outside of Canada
The Ministry of Health said it will return to full reports of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 29th.