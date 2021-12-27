The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate a homicide in 70 Mile on Boxing Day.

Frontline officers with Clinton RCMP responded to a call to the 2600-block of Komori Road just after 11-30 on Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a 52-year-old man suffering from critical injuries and commenced life-saving efforts.

Despite those efforts, the man was pronounced dead later at the scene by BC Ambulance personnel.

“One 62-year-old man, who is known to the victim was arrested and has since been released but has not yet been charged, as the investigation continues. Investigators believe that this is an isolated incident and there’s no ongoing risk to the public,” states S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP

Investigators from the SED MCU will remain in the Clinton area as they continue to investigate.

No further information is available at this time.