(With files by Brody Langager-MyPGNow)

The Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is investigating an arson on Christmas Day (Saturday) that resulted in one person’s death.

Police said they are treating this investigation as a homicide and that they are confident that this is a targeted event, so there is no risk to the public.

Officers responded to a residential fire just before noon on the 600 block of Burden Street.

During the investigation, RCMP said it was quickly determined to be arson, the residence and the people living there were known to police, and that human remains were found inside the building.

“We are saddened that such a tragic loss of life occurred on Christmas Day. Investigators wish to speak with anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around the noon hour on December 25 that relates to this matter. If there is anyone in the area with video surveillance or dash cam footage from between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., please call 250-561-3300 to speak with police. Quote file number 2021-50135,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper with the Prince George RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment.