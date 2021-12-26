Much of BC is under an Extreme Cold Warning, with many places in the north hitting close to that -40 range.

According to Environment Canada, the coldest days will be today (Sunday) and tomorrow, but they expect the colder than normal temperatures to stick around the rest of the week.

“There is still a good arctic ridge over the BC Interior that’s giving a lot of clear skies and hence the really cool temperatures this morning, especially over the central interior and areas further north,” said Meteorologist Gregg Walters.

Prince George was sitting around -39 degrees this morning.

Further west, Smithers hit around -35, and down south Williams Lake was sitting at -29.

“Even on Saturday, which is six days from now, you’re only looking at highs of -14, so that’s still a good five to ten degrees below normal for this time of year.”

Walters added that we should see clear skies for most of this week, with little snow expected in the forecast.