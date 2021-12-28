A natural disaster year.

That’s how Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner describes what 2021 was like.

There was flooding in the spring, wildfires in the Summer, and land slippage causing houses to move and roads to close in the Region.

“The CRD’s Emergency Operation Centre is actually still open, it’s down to just a minimal level. It has been open since I’m thinking March 2020 because we still have states of local emergency in Electoral Areas A and B because of house movement due to land slippage.”

In the Summer of 2021, there were the wildfires, which Margo Wagner Chair of the Cariboo Regional District, said the South Cariboo was more fortunate than other communities that were affected by them.

“We feel at the Cariboo Regional District we were really fortunate because we certainly didn’t have the horrendous losses that they had in the Lytton area and in Monte Creek where there was not only loss of life, there was a horrific loss of property. So despite we had a very active wildfire season we really feel that we got away pretty lightly, that we didn’t have the devastating losses that other Regional Districts had”

Wagner said through all the disasters of 2021 it was nice to see 100 Mile House assist several residents of Merritt who were transferred to the South Cariboo because of flooding in November.