A trial date has been set for a Quesnel man who is the accused in connection with a suspicious fire.

40-year old Bobby Schilling is due back in court on September 15th of next year.

He’s charged with arson in relation to an inhabited property, arson damaging property, arson by negligence, and theft under $5,000.

Quesnel RCMP assisted the fire department with a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Anderson Drive back on February 8th.

Investigators determined that the fire was deliberatly set, and that the suspect had also stolen a laptop and some cash from the residence.

A suspect was identified and arrested a couple of days later.