(With files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

The Crisis Centre for Northern BC is ready for a potential increase in mental health calls over the holiday season.

Over the past year, the Crisis Centre has seen a 33% spike in call volume.

Executive Director, Sandra Boulianne told Vista Radio the highest call volume usually occurs either before or after the festive season.

“We are ready for whoever will call us over the holiday season and beyond. Our call volumes are the highest actually in February and November usually right after the time change occurs>’

“Part of the reason things spike up in February is due to our long winters and the social isolation that comes along with that.”

While Christmas and New Year’s are often met with joy and celebration, the Holiday season can be a struggle for others especially when it comes to their mental health.

“Just like our joy is heightened at Christmas sometimes our sadness is also heightened. Sometimes people will be calling about anxiety, loneliness, and social isolation and we have seen a real spike in that during the past year,” added Boulianne.

Boulianne adds the pandemic continues to take a toll on everyone’s mental – even hers.

“I know even for myself when the vaccines were rolled out, I thought along with other people ‘oh good it’s over’ and it’s not and so we have had to learn patience and perseverance.”

The 24/7 service also has a Call Out program for seniors who may be suffering from social isolation and loneliness.

The Crisis Centre has about 50 volunteers.

The number to call is 1-888-562-1214