A Secondary School Teacher in the Williams Lake area was suspended for two days earlier this year for comments made on social media.

In a Consent Resolution Agreement from the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation it stated that Shannon Rerie was given a letter of discipline from the District on February 4th.

Rerie served the suspension without pay on February 12 march 4.

On January 23 a local newspaper published an article on Facebook featuring 4 students from the school who had excelled in a team sporting event.

Rerie commented on the article on her personal Facebook page saying wish they’d been nicer students in my class, I’d be way more impressed with this, which also included a thinking and shoulder shrug emoji.

In the Consent Resolution Agreement, it states that two of the four students had never had Rerie as a teacher and the other two students had Rerie as a teacher in the 2018/2019 school year.

The post circulated more broadly and one parent was concerned it could negatively affect their child’s scholarship application.

The District also required Rerie to provide a written apology to the students and their parents.

The agreement also stated a school administrator had previously spoken with Rerie several times over the preceding ten years about her Facebook account, the need to tighten her security over it, and to watch what she posts.