Just like Williams Lake, the Quesnel Salvation Army has fallen well short of its Christmas campaign goal.

Major Randy Gatza said the only manned Kettle they had was part of the Quesnel RCMP’S fill the cruiser Fundraiser, which brought in just under 3-thousand dollars.

With the Christmas Letter Appeal, Gatza noted that they’ve received 15-thousand and ten dollars so far.

“We’re not going to meet our budget requirement. The total budget is 36-thousand dollars for the Kettles and 70-thousand for the Letter Appeal for a total of $106,00.” Gatza said, “So far between the both of those campaigns we’re short $88,000.”

To help meet their shortage, Gatza said people can still make donations.

“If people want a receipt for income tax purposes if they can get their donation in before December 31st that would be wonderful. If they don’t meet that deadline this money is for all year round operations so in January, February, they can contribute if they want to help us meet the financial shortage for the fiscal year.”

Gatza added that they have a small number of staff and volunteers which really impacted the Quesnel Salvation Army during this time of year.