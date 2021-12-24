(Files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

The province is reporting 2,046 new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday), for an active total of 8,739 in BC.

In Northern Health, there were 53 new cases, for an active total of 217.

Interior Health saw 123 new cases, for an active total of 699.

195 individuals are currently in hospital, and 75 are in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 91.8% of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89% have received their second, and 17% have received their third.

One new death has also been reported (Island Health) in the past 24 hours.

975 cases of the Omicron Variant have been confirmed in BC, including four in Northern Health and 19 in Interior Health.

The new/active cases include:

741 new cases in Fraser Health

880 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
Total active cases: 3,729

123 new cases in Interior Health
Total active cases: 699

53 new cases in Northern Health
Total active cases: 217

248 new cases in Island Health
Total active cases: 1,267

one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada
Total active cases: two

From Dec. 15-21, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 24.8% of cases and from Dec. 8-21 they accounted for 68.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 15-21) – Total 6,879

Not vaccinated: 1,620 (23.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 86 (1.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 5,173 (75.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 8-21) – Total 175

Not vaccinated: 116 (66.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 4 (2.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 55 (31.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 15-21)

Not vaccinated: 238.2

Partially vaccinated: 41.8

Fully vaccinated: 113.5

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 8-21)