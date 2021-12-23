(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Businesses across BC that were mandated to temporarily close following new public health orders will be eligible for up to $10,000.

According to the province, the COVID-19 Closure Relief Grant will supplement federal support programs and provide funding to help alleviate some financial pressures and help with expenses including rent, employee wages, insurance, maintenance, and utilities.

“We’re all exhausted by COVID-19, but unfortunately COVID-19 is not done with us,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

“As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, we are coming together to ensure those hardest hit businesses will receive much-needed support. The COVID-19 Closure Relief Grant will directly help businesses through these difficult times. I encourage everyone in B.C. to support impacted local businesses, including businesses that have been forced to close by buying gift cards and memberships for future use.”

The grant program will cost roughly $10 million dollars.

Businesses ordered fully closed include:

* gyms, fitness, and adult dance centres

* bars, lounges, and nightclubs

* event venues that can no longer hold events

Relief grants of between $1,000 and $10,000 will be provided to eligible businesses based on their number of employees, following a similar formula to the previous Circuit Breaker Relief Grant that supported businesses in the spring.

Applications for the grant will begin next month and will be open until the end of February.