There is officially a Mayor’s race in the District of Wells.

Former District Councillor Jordan Rohatynski has filed his nomination papers.

His name will be one of two on the ballot, at least so far, in February’s by-election.

Ed Coleman, a former Quesnel City Councillor and CEO of Barkerville, has also filed papers.

Three Councillor positions will also be up for grabs in the by-election.

The Chief Electoral Officer says that while some nomination packages have went out for potential candidates, they have yet to receive any of them back.

The nomination period will end on December 31st.