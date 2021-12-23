No need to dream about a white Christmas in the Cariboo, we have it and then some.

“We have been seeing a significant amount of snowfall recorded at the Airport in Quesnel the last few days.” Environment Canada Meteorologist Brian Proctor said, “We recorded 19 centimetres on Monday (December 20) and yesterday we recorded an additional 13 centimetres.”

Proctor noted the greatest amount of snowfall for Quesnel on December 22nd was 52-centimetres back in 1992.

Snowfall accumulation for Williams Lake yesterday (December 22) was 16 centimetres, but was that a record?

“The greatest number of snowfall in Williams Lake on December 21st was ten-point 2 centimetres in 1969”, Proctor said, “Yesterday the greatest number of snowfall recorded was 12-point 8 in 1984. The greatest snowfall amount on the ground is 58 centimetres that was set on December 22nd 1989.”