Tis the season for Cariboo residents to get out into the backcountry.

It’s also a busy time for Search and Rescue Teams from 100 Mile House to Quesnel.

Debra Bortolussi Public Relations Coordinator and member of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue said the season brings them several different challenges.

“At Search and Rescue, we can get busy in the winter months with a few things. Motor vehicle incidents. Sometimes when that snow hits people aren’t always prepared for what winter driving is like and we can have an increase in those numbers. We additionally can have quite a few calls for overdue snowmobilers, skiing accidents, all kinds of outdoor activities that can be hazardous, and can lead to needing Search and Rescue.”

Before you go out, it’s really important to trip plan.

“Tell someone where you will be going, let them know where you’re going to be, when to expect you back and what to do if you don’t get back on time.” Bortolussi said. “what you’re going to be wearing, if you’re going to be snowmobiling what kind of sled are you going to be riding, information like that in case you are overdue.”

Bortolussi noted that another good rule of thumb is to be aware of what the avalanche rating is in the area you’ll be in, and if you’re going somewhere you haven’t been before, to take someone who has.

Search and Rescue Teams in the Cariboo wants everyone to have fun this holiday season and to be safe when exploring the Cariboo back-forty whether you’re sledding, snowshoeing, or skiing.