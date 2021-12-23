Numbers from the BC Centre for Disease Control show a slight decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo last week.

There were 15 new cases in the Quesnel health area between December 12th and the 18th, which was down from 23 between December 5th and the 11th.

The Cariboo/Chilcotin health area, which includes Williams Lake, had 89 new cases last week, down from 90.

The 100 Mile House health area saw a slight increase, up to 7 new cases from just four the previous week.

It should be noted though that all of these numbers were prior to the spike in new cases that we have seen this week throughout the province.

Vaccination rates remained about the same as of December 20th, sitting at roughly 80 percent for first does for those 12 and older, and at 75 percent for a second dose.

21 percent of eligible children between the age of 5 and 11 have had a first dose in Quesnel, 19 percent in the Cariboo/Chilcotin and 18 percent in 100 Mile.