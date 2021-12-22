(Files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

BC is reporting 1,474 new cases of COVID-19 today (Wednesday), another record for the province.

Today’s new cases brings the number of active cases to 7,253. 187 individuals are in hospital and 71 are intensive care.

In the North, there were 39 new cases, for an active total of 195.

As of Wednesday, December 22nd, 91.8% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 88.9% have received a second, and 18% have received a third.

The province says an update on cases of the Omicron variant of concern will provided in tomorrow’s update.

From December 14th to 20th, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 28.3% of cases, and from December 7th to 20th, they accounted for 70.5% of hospitalizations.

Six new deaths are being reported, one of which was in Northern Health.

The new/active cases include:

435 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 2,277

Total active cases: 2,277 711 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 2,952

Total active cases: 2,952 113 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 683

Total active cases: 683 39 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 195

Total active cases: 195 176 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 1,146

Total active cases: 1,146 no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: zero

In the last 24 hours, six new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,409.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: three

Northern Health: one

Island Health: two

From Dec. 14-20, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 28.3% of cases.

From Dec. 7-20, they accounted for 70.5% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 14-20) – Total 5,944

Not vaccinated: 1,602 (27.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 78 (1.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 4,264 (71.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 7-20) – Total 183

Not vaccinated: 122 (66.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 7 (3.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 54 (29.5%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 14-20)

Not vaccinated: 226

Partially vaccinated: 38.3

Fully vaccinated: 93.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 7-20)